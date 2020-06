Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 19:21 Hits: 1

Adult neurogenesis, in which new neurons are generated within the hippocampus in the fully developed adult brain, occurs in mice -- but how new neurons are functionally integrated into existing brain circuitry has remained largely unknown. A study now shows an important new role for neurons generated during adulthood in consolidating memories during sleep in mice.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604152116.htm