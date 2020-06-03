Solar hydrogen production: Splitting water with UV is now at almost 100% quantum efficiency

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Scientists have successfully split water into hydrogen and oxygen using light and meticulously designed catalysts, and they did so at the maximum efficiency meaning there was almost no loss and undesired side reactions. This latest breakthrough in solar hydrogen production makes the likelihood of scalable, economically viable hydrogen production more than likely, paving the way for humanity to make the switch to clean energy.

