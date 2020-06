Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 17:00 Hits: 0

The ocean is so sensitive to declining greenhouse gas emissions that it immediately responds by taking up less carbon dioxide, says a new study. The authors say we may soon see this play out due to the COVID-19 pandemic lessening global fuel consumption; they predict the ocean could take up less carbon dioxide in 2020 than in 2019.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200603130016.htm