Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 17:25 Hits: 0

New research from microbiologists has shed light on how the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) -- one of the most common viral infections -- breaks into our cells to cause infection. Researchers discovered that RSV tricks cells into letting it in by essentially ringing a doorbell that calls its receptor to the virus waiting at the door.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200603132514.htm