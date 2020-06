Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

Warming ocean temperatures and acidification drastically reduce the skeletal strength and filter-feeding capacity of glass sponges, according to new research. The findings indicate that ongoing climate change could have serious, irreversible impacts on the sprawling glass sponge reefs of the Pacific Northwest and associated biodiversity -- the only known reefs of their kind in the world.

