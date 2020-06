Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:16 Hits: 1

250-million-year-old cracks in the seafloor feed greenhouse gas methane into giant craters in the Barents Sea. More than 100 craters, presently expelling enormous amounts of the greenhouse gas into the ocean, are found in the area.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200604111619.htm