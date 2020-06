Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 16:15 Hits: 3

An indoor residual spray made by combining a type of volcanic glass with water showed effective control of mosquitoes that carry malaria, according to a new study. The findings could be useful in reducing disease-carrying mosquito populations - and the risk of malaria - in Africa.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200605121525.htm