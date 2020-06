Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 17:24 Hits: 2

Scientists have taken another step forward on their quest to develop a viable drug based on teixobactin -- a new class of potent natural antibiotic capable of killing superbugs. New research provides fundamental new insights into how teixobactins kill bacteria, including the discovery of a new killing mechanism that could help inform the design of improved teixobactin-based drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200605132429.htm