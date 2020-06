Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

A global campaign to help find a mate for a left-coiling snail called 'Jeremy' has enabled scientists to understand how mirror-image garden snails are formed. The findings show that the rare left-spiraling shell of some garden snails is usually a development accident, rather than an inherited condition.

