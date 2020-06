Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 23:41 Hits: 0

A common message in use to convey the seriousness of climate change to the public is: 'Carbon dioxide levels are higher today than they have been for the past one million years!' This new study used a novel method to conclude that today's carbon dioxide (CO2) levels are actually higher than they have been for the past 23 million years.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200601194144.htm