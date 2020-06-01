Ten years of ecosystem services matrix: Review of a (r)evolution

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 23:42 Hits: 1

One of the methods to assess Ecosystem Services (ES) - the benefits people obtain from ecosystems: the ES Matrix approach, has been increasingly used in the last decade. A review of its application confirms its flexibility, appropriateness and utility for decision-making, as well as its ability to increase awareness. Nevertheless, it is often used in a 'quick and dirty' way that calls for more transparency and variability analyses.

