Antibiotic-destroying genes widespread in bacteria in soil and on people

Category: Climate Hits: 2Researchers have found that genes that confer the power to destroy tetracycline antibiotics are widespread in bacteria. But the researchers have also created a chemical compound that shields tetracyclines from destruction, restoring the antibiotics lethality. The findings indicate an emerging threat to one of the most widely used classes of antibiotics -- but also a promising way to protect against that threat.
