The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Antibiotic-destroying genes widespread in bacteria in soil and on people

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Researchers have found that genes that confer the power to destroy tetracycline antibiotics are widespread in bacteria. But the researchers have also created a chemical compound that shields tetracyclines from destruction, restoring the antibiotics lethality. The findings indicate an emerging threat to one of the most widely used classes of antibiotics -- but also a promising way to protect against that threat.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602183403.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version