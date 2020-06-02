More efficient biosolar cells modelled on nature

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 15:01 Hits: 3

Potential sources of renewable energy include protein complexes that are responsible for photosynthesis. However, their efficiency in technical applications still leaves much to be desired. For example, they cannot convert green light into energy. A research team has successfully closed this so-called green gap by combining a photosynthesis protein complex with a light-collecting protein from cyanobacteria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602110142.htm