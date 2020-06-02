The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

More efficient biosolar cells modelled on nature

Category: Climate Hits: 3

Potential sources of renewable energy include protein complexes that are responsible for photosynthesis. However, their efficiency in technical applications still leaves much to be desired. For example, they cannot convert green light into energy. A research team has successfully closed this so-called green gap by combining a photosynthesis protein complex with a light-collecting protein from cyanobacteria.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602110142.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version