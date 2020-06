Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 16:26 Hits: 3

A new study suggests American winters late this century could experience significant decreases in the frequency, intensity and size of snowstorms. Under an unabated greenhouse gas emissions scenario, the study projects 28% fewer snowstorms on average per year over central and eastern portions of North America by the century's last decade.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200602122602.htm