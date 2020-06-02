The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Europe Charts a Course for Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19

Category: Climate Hits: 6

Europe Charts a Course for Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintEU Parliament, Strasbourg, France. Photo by Salim Shadid/Flickr On May 27, the European Union unveiled a €750 billion ($826 billion) recovery proposal as a centerpiece of its economic response to the coronavirus crisis, while also increasing its existing budget. EU officials have said that 25% of the stimulus package will be set aside for climate-friendly measures like building renovation, clean energy...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/REimZ0dSBZY/europe-charts-course-sustainable-recovery-covid-19

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version