Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020

Europe Charts a Course for Sustainable Recovery from COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintEU Parliament, Strasbourg, France. Photo by Salim Shadid/Flickr On May 27, the European Union unveiled a €750 billion ($826 billion) recovery proposal as a centerpiece of its economic response to the coronavirus crisis, while also increasing its existing budget. EU officials have said that 25% of the stimulus package will be set aside for climate-friendly measures like building renovation, clean energy...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

