Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 02 June 2020 04:00 Hits: 7

We Lost a Football Pitch of Primary Rainforest Every 6 Seconds in 2019 Comments|Add Comment|PrintLarge logs sit on a truck bed in a forest concession in Ghana. Photo by Maite Knorr-Evans/WRI What is tree cover loss? Tree cover loss is not the same as deforestation. “Tree cover” can refer to trees in plantations as well as natural forests, and “tree cover loss” is the removal of tree canopy due to human or natural causes, including fire. The data presented here do not take tree restoration or...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/7EWC3AWYves/global-tree-cover-loss-data-2019