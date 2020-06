Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 15:33 Hits: 2

New research suggests dry air combined with warmer temperatures may prompt bigger than expected changes in how water moves through plants. The adjustment may allow plants to survive with less water in future droughts, while downshifting how much carbon they absorb.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200601113335.htm