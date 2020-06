Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 01 June 2020 11:29 Hits: 3

In high-pressure experiments, scientists have discovered new forms of the common mineral feldspar. At moderate temperatures, these hitherto unknown variants are stable at pressures of Earth's upper mantle, where common feldspar normally cannot exist. The discovery could change the view at cold subducting plates and the interpretation of seismologic signatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/06/200601072955.htm