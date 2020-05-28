Gold mining with mercury poses health threats for miles downstream

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:10 Hits: 0

Small-scale gold mining in the Peruvian Amazon poses a health hazard not only to the miners and communities near where mercury is used to extract gold from ore, but also to downstream communities hundreds of kilometers away where people eat mercury-contaminated river fish as part of their diet. Downstream children under 12 with the highest levels of mercury in their bodies were found to have lost IQ points and become anemic.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528161056.htm