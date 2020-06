Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 20:10 Hits: 0

Ongoing environmental changes are transforming forests worldwide, resulting in shorter and younger trees. Researchers found that a range of factors, including rising temperatures and carbon dioxide levels, have caused a dramatic decrease in the age and stature of forests.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528161052.htm