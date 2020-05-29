The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Integrating satellite and socioeconomic data to improve climate change policy

Category: Climate Hits: 5

Bangladesh is on track to lose all of its forestland in the next 35-40 years, leading to a rise in CO2 emissions and subsequent climate change, researchers said. However, that is just one of the significant land-use changes that the country is experiencing. A new study uses satellite and census data to quantify and unravel how physical and economic factors drive land-use changes. Understanding this relationship can inform climate policy at the national scale in Bangladesh and beyond.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200529150708.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version