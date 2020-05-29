New view on how tissues flow in the embryo

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 19:07 Hits: 4

Watching and measuring what happens in tissues inside the human embryo is currently not possible, and it's difficult to do in mammalian models. Because humans and the fruit fly Drosophila share so many biological similarities, researchers tackled this problem by focusing on fruit flies. The team reports today that they can predict when the tissue will begin to rapidly flow just by looking at cell shapes in the tissue.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200529150702.htm