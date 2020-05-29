Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 19:14 Hits: 4

South Asia Confronts a Double Disaster: Cyclone and COVID-19 Comments|Add Comment|PrintDhaka Division, Bangladesh, February 2020. Photo by Dennis Sylvester Hurd/flickr The axiom for this anxious moment is: coronavirus makes everything more complicated. That has been the case in Bangladesh and eastern India in the season’s first tropical cyclone, Amphan, where high winds and lashing rain threatened the region’s most vulnerable populations. Decades of preparation, plus a weakening of the storm as...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

