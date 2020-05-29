The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Congress Investigates How Marathon Petroleum and Koch Network Influenced Clean Cars Rollbacks

On Thursday, May 28, several Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, along with Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), sent a letter to Marathon Petroleum seeking information on the oil company’s involvement in the Trump administration’s rollback of clean car standards. The Congressmembers are also investigating Marathon’s coordination with, and financial ties to, various free-market groups and whether those relationships are compatible with the groups’ tax-exempt status.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/29/congress-investigation-marathon-koch-oil-clean-car-rollbacks

