Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 13:21 Hits: 1

A transgenic mouse developed to model the deadly childhood immune disease HLH (hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis) may play a key role in saving lives during the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200528092132.htm