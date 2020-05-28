The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

STATEMENT: COP26 Delayed Until November 2021

Category: Climate Hits: 3

STATEMENT: COP26 Delayed Until November 2021 In a letter to country representatives, the United Kingdom proposed that the COP26 climate summit be rescheduled to November 1-12, 2021 – one year after it was originally planned. The UK cited concerns over the health and safety of the tens of thousands of participants that attend the UN conference as well as their interest in maximizing the potential for an ambitious outcome. Today the UNFCCC COP Bureau formally accepted the proposal.   Following...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/KJ67vaiA7r8/statement-cop26-delayed-until-november-2021

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version