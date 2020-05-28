Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020

STATEMENT: COP26 Delayed Until November 2021 In a letter to country representatives, the United Kingdom proposed that the COP26 climate summit be rescheduled to November 1-12, 2021 – one year after it was originally planned. The UK cited concerns over the health and safety of the tens of thousands of participants that attend the UN conference as well as their interest in maximizing the potential for an ambitious outcome. Today the UNFCCC COP Bureau formally accepted the proposal. Following...[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

