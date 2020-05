Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 18:52 Hits: 1

As inevitable fellow travellers on the bodies of astronauts, spaceships, or equipment, terrestrial microorganisms will undoubtedly come into contact with extraterrestrial environments. Researchers now describe how bacteria can survive on an 'extraterrestrial diet', which affected their pathogenic potential.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200526145251.htm