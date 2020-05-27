The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

California Leads Multi-State Lawsuit Against Trump Admins' Clean Car Rollback

A coalition of 23 states plus the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit on Wednesday in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, challenging the Trump Administration’s rollback of the Obama-era clean car standards. Those standards mandated stronger reductions of greenhouse gas emissions from new light-duty cars and trucks — reductions equivalent to corporate average fuel economy improvements of 5 percent annually.

But on March 31 the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a final rule requiring only minimal fuel economy increases of 1.5% annually, which the agencies’ own analyses showed would result in more pollution and premature deaths.

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/27/states-bring-lawsuit-against-clean-car-standards-rollback

