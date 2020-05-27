Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 13:00 Hits: 3

RELEASE: Water, Peace and Security Partnership awarded Luxembourg Peace Prize in the Environment Category Washington, D.C. (May 27, 2020)—The Water, Peace and Security Partnership has been awarded the 2020 Luxembourg Peace Prize for Outstanding Environmental Peace. The ceremony has been postponed to 2021 as part of efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 28, 2021, peace activists from around the world will gather for the 9th Annual Luxembourg Peace Prize ceremony.

