Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:52 Hits: 5

COVID-19 Has Sparked a Food Loss Crisis. Here Are 3 Ways to Tackle It

Sign on closed restaurant. Photo by Kelly Sikkema/unsplash With the novel coronavirus wreaking havoc around the globe, just about every nation faces major issues with its food supply. While a potentially devastating food security crisis looms, a food loss crisis has already taken hold. With supply chains interrupted, many farmers have lost their major markets due to closures. From the U.S. Midwest...

