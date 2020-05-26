The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVID-19 Has Sparked a Food Loss Crisis. Here Are 3 Ways to Tackle It

COVID-19 Has Sparked a Food Loss Crisis. Here Are 3 Ways to Tackle It Comments|Add Comment|PrintSign on closed restaurant. Photo by Kelly Sikkema/unsplash With the novel coronavirus wreaking havoc around the globe, just about every nation faces major issues with its food supply. While a potentially devastating food security crisis looms, a food loss crisis has already taken hold. With supply chains interrupted, many farmers have lost their major markets due to closures. From the U.S. Midwest...

