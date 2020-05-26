Microbial cyborgs: Bacteria supplying power

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 15:13 Hits: 5

Electronic devices are still made of lifeless materials. One day, however, 'microbial cyborgs' might be used in fuel cells, biosensors, or bioreactors. Scientists have created the necessary prerequisite by developing a programmable, biohybrid system consisting of a nanocomposite and the Shewanella oneidensis bacterium that produces electrons. The material serves as a scaffold for the bacteria and, at the same time, conducts the microbially produced current.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200526111306.htm