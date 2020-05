Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 15:13 Hits: 3

Researchers have for the first time ever succeeded in visualizing at the single-molecule level the processes involved in a biological nanomachine, known as the cellulosome, as it degrades crystalline cellulose. The fundamental insights thus obtained could support sustainable concepts of cellulose utilization to make a breakthrough in industrial biotechnology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200526111310.htm