Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020

A new study finds that China's countrywide ban on traffic mobility from February 10 to March 14, 2020 greatly limited automobile emissions and sharply reduced the country's often severe air pollution. The improved air quality, in turn, prevented thousands of pollution-related deaths.

