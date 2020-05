Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 15:38 Hits: 4

Eating more fiber can improve life expectancy for those with diabetes, researchers say. Type 2 diabetes has reached epidemic proportions worldwide, is associated with serious medical complications, and increases the risk of dying from COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200522113826.htm