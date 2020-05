Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:19 Hits: 2

Research demonstrates that the characteristic zig-zag pattern on a viper's back performs opposing functions during a predation event. At first, the zig-zag pattern helps the snake remain undetected. But upon exposure, it provides a conspicuous warning of the snake's dangerous defense. Most importantly the zig-zag can also produce an illusionary effect that may hide the snake's movement as it flees.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200521151917.htm