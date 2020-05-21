The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Low-severity fires enhance long-term carbon retention of peatlands

High-intensity fires can destroy marshy peatlands and cause them to emit huge amounts of their stored carbon into the atmosphere as greenhouse gases, but a new study finds low-severity fires spark the opposite outcome. By creating a decay-inhibiting crust on clumps of moist soil particles within the peatland, the smaller surface fires help protect the stored carbon and enhance peatlands' long-term storage of it, even during times of extreme drought.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200521161222.htm

