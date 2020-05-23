The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Louisiana Breaks Ground on Isle de Jean Charles Resettlement Project Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t changed life much for Chris Burnet, a lifelong resident of Isle de Jean Charles, a quickly eroding strip of land among south Louisiana’s wetlands. Though the island, about 80 miles southwest of New Orleans, can’t be saved from the sea-level rise and coastal erosion that’s been intensified by climate change, Burnet is happy he still lives there, even though his days there are numbered. Besides loving life on the island, he believes its remoteness has kept him and the remaining island residents safe from the coronavirus. 

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/22/isle-de-jean-charles-tribe-louisiana-resettlement-construction

