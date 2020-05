Articles

Palm oil is often associated with tropical deforestation above all else. However, this is only one side of the story, as agricultural scientists show in a new study. The rapid expansion of oil palm has also contributed considerably to economic growth and poverty reduction in local communities, particularly in Asia.

