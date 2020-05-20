Caves tell us that Australia's mountains are still growing

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 16:07 Hits: 3

Research shows Buchan Caves to be about 3.5 million years old and that Victoria's East Gippsland has remained tectonically active for long times, even into the present-day, which is why residents occasionally report earthquakes. Basically, the uplifting Southern Alps in New Zealand have made stress and strain on the Australian tectonic plate, stress that is then expressed as earthquakes and rising landscapes in Victoria. It's rather amazing that the caves recorded this geological signal all the way from NZ.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520120735.htm