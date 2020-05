Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 16:07 Hits: 4

Climate scientists discover that according to new supercomputer model simulations, only competition between Neanderthals and Homo sapiens can explain the rapid demise of Neanderthals around 43 to 38 thousand years ago.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200520120731.htm