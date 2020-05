Articles

There is much debate about the correct storage of tomatoes. Should tomatoes be in the fridge or kept at room temperature? Researchers investigated whether there are differences in the flavor of ripe tomatoes depending on how they are stored, taking into account the chain of harvesting from farm to fork. No difference was found: the variety of tomato is much more important.

