Safety Can't Be a 'Pretext' for Regulating Unsafe Oil Trains, Says Trump Admin

Category: Climate Hits: 7
The federal agency overseeing the safe transport of hazardous materials released a stunning explanation of its May 11 decision striking down a Washington state effort to regulate trains carrying volatile oil within its borders. A state cannot use “safety as a pretext for inhibiting market growth,” wrote Paul J. Roberti, the chief counsel for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).
Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/20/trump-phmsa-safety-washington-vapor-pressure-oil-trains