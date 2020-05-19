Combined production of fish and vegetables can be profitable

Articles

When it comes to future food production, the combined farming of fish and vegetables through aquaponics is currently a hotly debated topic. But how realistic is the idea? Researchers have just published an extensive profitability analysis of a facility that already produces fish and vegetables on a large scale. The result: aquaponics may have both environmental and cost benefits -- if produced according to good agricultural practice and under suitable conditions.

