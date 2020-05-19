The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

RELEASE: Over 150 global corporations urge world leaders for net-zero recovery from COVID-19

Category: Climate Hits: 2

RELEASE: Over 150 global corporations urge world leaders for net-zero recovery from COVID-19 The following is a joint press release by the Science Based Targets initiative, the UN Global Compact, and the We Mean Business coalition Carlsberg Group, EDF, Electrolux, Enel, Iberdrola, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric among 155 companies urging governments to align socio-economic recovery with climate science In largest ever UN-backed CEO-led climate advocacy effort, major multinationals reaffirm...

[[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for full links, other content, and more! ]]

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/3NwlI7se_Dc/release-over-150-global-corporations-urge-world-leaders-net-zero-recovery-covid-19

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version