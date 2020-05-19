Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 14:46 Hits: 2

RELEASE: Over 150 global corporations urge world leaders for net-zero recovery from COVID-19 The following is a joint press release by the Science Based Targets initiative, the UN Global Compact, and the We Mean Business coalition Carlsberg Group, EDF, Electrolux, Enel, Iberdrola, Saint-Gobain, Schneider Electric among 155 companies urging governments to align socio-economic recovery with climate science In largest ever UN-backed CEO-led climate advocacy effort, major multinationals reaffirm

