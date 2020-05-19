Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 19:10 Hits: 4

ADVISORY: Embargoed Press Call on Global Forest Watch 2019 Tree Cover Loss Data WASHINGTON – The World Resources Institute's (WRI) Global Forest Watch (GFW) will soon release annual tree cover loss data revealing where and how much forest the world lost in 2019. Are trends in forest loss going up or down? During a year in which the world watched fires so closely, what impact did they have on forests? Although many 2020 commitments to end deforestation fell short, are there countries where

