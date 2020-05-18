The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

EPA Clean Air Panel Chair Dismisses His Oil Industry Ties, Slams Harvard Study on Air Pollution and COVID Risks

Category: Climate Hits: 4

Read time: 11 mins

The head of a federal committee tasked with advising the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on air quality science recently disparaged a new Harvard study examining the link between air pollution and coronavirus fatalities across the country. The EPA adviser’s critical remarks appear consistent with his track record of disregarding robust science on air pollution and health risks in his consulting work for industry clients such as tobacco and fossil fuel interests.

Tags: 
air pollution
COVID-19
Dr. Tony Cox
American Petroleum Institute
Scott Pruitt
Andrew Wheeler
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Read more https://www.desmogblog.com/2020/05/18/epa-clean-air-committee-cox-harvard-air-pollution-covid

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version