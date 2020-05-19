Which Countries Are Most Vulnerable to Locust Swarms?

Category: Climate Hits: 6Which Countries Are Most Vulnerable to Locust Swarms? Comments|Add Comment|PrintDesert locusts have been damaging crops and pastures in the Horn of Africa, Arabian Peninsula and Southwest Asia since October 2019. Photo by Pascal Terjan/Wikimedia Commons Massive swarms of the voracious desert locust have been damaging crops and pastures and crippling communities in the Greater Horn of Africa, Arabian Peninsula and Southwest Asia since October 2019. Following cyclones and widespread rainfall,...
Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/WRI_News_and_Views/~3/OmOS4eTTRok/coronavirus-locusts-food-insecurity