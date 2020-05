Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 13:00 Hits: 2

In the first study of its kind, scientists found that when mussels were clumped together forming reefs -- as they do in nature -- the reef structure resulted in a three-fold rise in the amount of ingested plastic.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200518090028.htm