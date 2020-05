Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 14 May 2020 18:35 Hits: 1

A new electronic tagging study of 100 Potomac River striped bass sheds light on rockfish migration in Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Coast. Researchers found that when rockfish reach 32 inches in length they leave Chesapeake Bay and become ocean migrators. Small fish stayed in the Bay had higher mortality rates than those that undertook ocean migrations.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/05/200514143529.htm