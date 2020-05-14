The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Beads made of boa bones identified in lesser Antilles

Today Boa snakes have a patchy distribution in the islands that form the Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean Sea, but the constrictors are nearly absent from archaeological deposits in the region. Whether this scarcity is due to biological or cultural factors remains unknown. The current study describes the first Boa finds on Martinique, Basse-Terre and La Désirade, and provides a new hypothesis concerning the relationship between indigenous human populations and Boa prior to Western colonization.

